LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The New Orleans Saints (3-4) head to Indianapolis to battle the Colts in week eight of the 2023 NFL season.

The Saints will look to get a road win against the Colts after taking a loss in their last two games.

In a back and forth game, the Saints lead the Colts 21-20 at halftime.

Saints QB Derek Carr has thrown 9-12, 174 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Latest Post