LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The New Orleans Saints (3-4) head to Indianapolis to battle the Colts in week eight of the 2023 NFL season.
The Saints will look to get a road win against the Colts after taking a loss in their last two games.
In a back and forth game, the Saints lead the Colts 21-20 at halftime.
Saints QB Derek Carr has thrown 9-12, 174 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.
Latest Post
- Saints lead Colts 21-20 at halftime
- New math formula aims to prevent child tantrums on airplanes
- 1 driver dead, another injured in ‘practice session’ at Daytona International Speedway
- Tips for making Halloween more fun for kids with autism
- Why does the NFL have a 2-minute warning? It wasn’t always about ads