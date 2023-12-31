NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The New Orleans Saints (7-8) hit the road to compete for the top spot in the NFC South against division leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7).

On the road for the second week in a row, the Saints will try to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win against the Bucs, who lead the NFC South.

In a dominate first half by the Saints, they took a 17-0 lead at halftime. The Bucs only managed 45 total yards in the first half.

Saints’ QB Derek Carr completed 17 of his 21 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Check back for the final score.

Latest Posts