Saints’ Jenkins primed for campaigns on and off the field

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) waits for a play during NFL football training camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Jenkins sees historically significant opportunities before him with both the contending New Orleans Saints and with a racial justice movement that has gained precipitous momentum in recent months. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Malcolm Jenkins sees historically significant opportunities before him with both the contending New Orleans Saints and with a racial justice movement that has gathered burgeoning momentum this summer.

He also sees no reason why his focus on one should come at the expense of the other.

The veteran NFL safety recently became a cable news network correspondent specializing in social and racial justice matters in what is also a presidential election year.

But Jenkins says he’s become used to balancing football and activism since co-founding the Players Coalition in 2017. He also won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia that season.

(Story via The Associated Press)