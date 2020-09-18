Saints injury report: TE Cook says Michael Thomas will miss Monday’s game

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) pushes past Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) after Thomas makes a reception in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The catch gave Thomas the single-season pass reception record. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — It seems all but official that Michael Thomas will miss Monday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Saints’ star receiver did not practice Friday and tight end Jared Cook said that Thomas will miss Monday’s game.

A report from NFL Network said that Thomas is expected to miss “several weeks” with a high ankle sprain. Head Coach Sean Payton has told reporters that he will not comment on or discuss the injury.

Marcus Davenport also missed practice Friday due to an elbow injury. The pass rusher missed the Saints first game of the season and has not practiced since the team closed training camp.

WR Emmanuel Sanders, who is expected to be the Saints’ No. 1 receiver Monday, returned to practice Friday after taking veterans rest day Thursday.

First-round pick C/G Cesar Ruiz returned to practice Friday after injuring his ankle in training camp. If he gets a full practice in Saturday, he could make his NFL debut this week.