NEW ORLEANS – (Dec. 9, 2020) – New Orleans will proudly host the NCAA Men’s Final Four, one of the country’s largest sporting events, for the sixth time, on April 2nd and 4th in 2022. Today, the NCAA and New Orleans Local Organizing Committee (NOLOC), led by the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and NCAA Host Institutions Tulane University and the University of New Orleans, unveiled the official logo for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four, expected to be one of the first major sporting events in New Orleans since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Along with our partner Host Institutions, Tulane University and the University of New Orleans, the Sports Foundation is proud to bring the Men’s Final Four back to New Orleans in 2022,” said Jeff Rossi, Sr. Vice President, Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation/Executive Director, New Orleans Local Organizing Committee. “The Superdome has played host to five previous Final Fours with unforgettable moments from players such as Michael Jordan, Keith Smart, Carmelo Anthony and Anthony Davis. Unveiling the official 2022 Final Four logo is the first public step towards what promises to be another remarkable Final Four here in New Orleans. The Sports Foundation is incredibly excited to bring events of this caliber to our great city that not only help our local economy, but also attract millions of broadcast viewers and create great experiences for our community.”