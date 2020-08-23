Saints have plan in place as they prepare for potential of tropical storms

A handful of padded practices into training camp for the New Orleans Saints, and their first challenge of the 2020 season may arrive sooner than expected as they have to prepare for two tropical storms moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

Saints head coach Sean Payton telling the media Saturday he and general manager Mickey Loomis have been talking for the last three days, and the team has a plan in place as they monitor these tropical storms.

Coach Payton also acknowledged preparing for storms like this is not something new to the Saints. The coronavirus pandemic has not altered the weather plans in place.

“The good news is, generally speaking, it wouldn’t be for a long period of time,” Payton says. “But it happened, again, I forget the year (Hurricane) Gustav came through and that was the week before we opened the season and we were playing Tampa at home that year. So we have a plan in place, the league’s been notified, we’ll just monitor both of these storms and kind of go from there.”