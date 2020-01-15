Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Saints guard Larry Warford added to Pro Bowl squad

Geaux Black and Gold
Posted: / Updated:

The number is now 10!

10 Saints players are on the the NFC’s Pro Bowl Roster. The latest addition is right guard Larry Warford.

Warford just completed his third season with Saints.

Warford is the third Saints player added as a replacement as tight end Jared Cook and left guard Andrus Peat were added last week. The will join tackle Terron Armstead, quarterback Drew Brees, returner Deonte Harris, defensive end Cameron Jordan, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, kicker Wil Lutz and wide receiver Michael Thomas, who were original selections.

The 10 players is a franchise record for the Saints.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

75°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

77°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

78°F Few Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories