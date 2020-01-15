Saints guard Larry Warford added to Pro Bowl squad

The number is now 10!

10 Saints players are on the the NFC’s Pro Bowl Roster. The latest addition is right guard Larry Warford.

Warford just completed his third season with Saints.

Warford is the third Saints player added as a replacement as tight end Jared Cook and left guard Andrus Peat were added last week. The will join tackle Terron Armstead, quarterback Drew Brees, returner Deonte Harris, defensive end Cameron Jordan, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, kicker Wil Lutz and wide receiver Michael Thomas, who were original selections.

The 10 players is a franchise record for the Saints.

