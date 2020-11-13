Saints glad Sanders is on their side in rematch vs 49ers

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Emmanuel Sanders #17 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Emmanuel Sanders was a big reason the San Francisco 49ers narrowly won a 48-46 shootout against the Saints in the Superdome less than one year ago. He had slew of big plays including touchdowns receiving and passing.

Now Sanders is on the other side of the rematch and says he’s confident the team he’s on will win again. The injury-plagued 49ers are 4-5 and have an uphill climb to return to the playoffs only one season after advancing all the way to the Super Bowl.

The Saints have won five straight and sit atop the NFC South.

(Story via The Associated Press)