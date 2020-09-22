Saints give up early lead, fall 34-24 to Raiders on the road

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) tackles Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

The New Orleans Saints fall to 1-1 on the season after a 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

A Wil Lutz field goal and Alvin Kamara rushing touchdown helped the Saints earn an early 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

Then quarterback Derek Carr led the Raiders on four straight scoring drives in the second and third quarters to earn a 24-17 Las Vegas lead. The Raiders never gave up that lead.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees completed 26 out of 38 passes for 312 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Kamara had 13 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders win marks the first in their new home Allegiant Stadium and their first 2-0 start since 2017.

The Saints host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.