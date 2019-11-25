Breaking News
Jury deadlocked: Cannon gets life in prison for slaying of SPD officer
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Saints get away with a win at home thanks to Lutz late field goal

Geaux Black and Gold

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

The New Orleans Saints expected the Carolina Panthers to bring their “A” game this Sunday as they were desperate for a win, riding a 2 game losing streak and 5-5 on the season.

Panthers QB Kyle Allen threw for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns. As a team, Carolina rushed for 121 yards.

The Saints tallied 300 passing and 118 rushing yards. Drew Brees completed 30 of 39 passing attempts and threw 3 touchdowns.

With 0:03 left in the game, score tied 31-31, Saints kicker Wil Lutz drilled a 33 yard field goal to win the game 34-31.

For more on the Saints win, click the video provided.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories