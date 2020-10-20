Saints fans will return to the Superdome starting this Sunday

New Orleans Saints fans cheer the team, during the first half at an NFL football gam against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in New Orleans(AP Photo/Bill Feig)

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Fans will return to the Superdome for Saints games, starting this weekend.

According to a statement from Saints spokesperson Greg Bensel, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has agreed to a “phased and deliberate” approach to allowing fans to attend Saints games at in the Superdome.

This week, 3,000 tickets will be distributed to season ticket holders for the Oct. 25 game against the Carolina Panthers.

If the current trends continue with New Orleans COVID-19 cases, capacity will be increased to 6,000 fans for the Nov. 15 game against the San Francisco 49ers and the Nov. 22 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Capacity would then increase to 15,000 fans for the Dec. 20 game against the Kansas City Chiefs and Dec. 25 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“In addition to monitoring compliance with all health and safety protocols at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Mayor Cantrell’s office will also be strictly enforcing crowd gatherings throughout the Central Business District and French Quarter on game days to ensure all city regulations are being observed,” Bensel said.

