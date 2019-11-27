Saints fans reunite after viral social media picture

Live Now
(WVLA-WGMB)– BATON ROUGE, La– A picture of a school teacher and two brothers who discovered a lifelong friendship at the Superdome in New Orleans at Sunday’s Saints game, is going viral. Danielle Trahan and her husband sat next to eight-year-old Jairen Shaffer and 14-year-old brother Terrion during the Saints matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

The boys were by themselves because their father only had two tickets to the game. Danielle looked after the boys but didn’t have a way of reaching them after the game. She wanted to thank their parents for having such well-behaved kids.

That’s when she went to social media for help. The group was reunited this afternoon.

Danielle Trahan says she’s already planning to get six tickets to take the brothers to their next Saints game.

