NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The New Orleans Saints lose to the Detroit Lions at home 33-28 for week 13 of the NFL season.

After back-to-back losses on the road, the Saints headed into today’s game looking to pick up a win against a top of the league Lions’ team at home.

In a tough first half, the Saints fell behind the Lions 24-7. Despite the huge deficit, the Saints manage to mount a comeback, but was ultimately not enough as they would go on the lose the game 33-28.

Saints QB Derek Carr has completed 17 of his 22 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Carr left the game with an injury in the fourth quarter.

