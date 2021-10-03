Saints fall 27-21 in OT to Giants at home

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 12: Marcus Davenport #92 of the New Orleans Saints lines up during the game against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

OT:

Saquon Barkley runs it in for a 6 yard touchdown. Giants win 27-21

Fourth quarter:

:36 Giants Graham Gano 48 yard field goal is good. Tied game. 21 all.

6:52 Giants Daniel Jones to RB Saquon Barkley for a 54 yard touchdown. Two point conversation good. Saints 21-18

12:09 QB Taysom Hill runs it in for an 8 yard touchdown. Kicker Aldrick Rosas extra point is good. Saints 21-10

Third quarter:

8:40 Three and out for the Giants. Kicker Graham Gano makes the 23 yard field goal. Saints 14-10

13:24 Taysom Hill runs it in for an 8 yard score. Saints lead for the first time this game. Aldrick Rosas extra point is good. Saints 14-7

15:00 Great way to open the second half. Jameis Winston deep 58 yard pass to Marquez Callaway. Saints vs Giants 7-7

SLING DAT THANG JABOOO 🙌



58 YARDS TO CALLAWAY ⚜️#NYGvsNO | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/8EI2CfvrUN — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 3, 2021

Second quarter:

0:03 Giants Daniel Jones intercepted by Saints Marcus Williams. Saints vs Giants 7-7

:23 Jameis Winston’s 15 yard pass to Juwan Johnson evens up the game. Aldrick Rosas extra point is good. Saints vs Giants 7-7

Jameis to Juwan – TOUCHDOWN SAINTS🙌#NYGvsNO | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/3xLPPZGvhC — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 3, 2021

8:51 Daniel Jones passes deep to John Ross for 52 yards for the first touchdown of the game. Interesting score as Ross fumbled and recovered in the endzone. Extra point by Graham Gano is good. Giants 7-0

9:05 Saints Aldrick Rosas 58 yard field goal is no good. Saints vs Giants 0-0

8:00 Saints running back Tony Jones Jr carted off the field. Injury unknown at this time.

13:14 Graham Gano’s 35 yard field goal attempt for the Giants is no good. Saints vs Giants 0-0

First quarter:

8:08 So far the action from this matchup has been from punts for both the Saints and Giants. It’s scoreless.