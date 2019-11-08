Saints eager to reach full potential on offense

Breaking News
Suspect in Aniah Blanchard disappearance arrested overnight in Florida
by: Brooke Kirchhofer

The New Orleans Saints head into week 10 playing their best football offensively in the fourth quarter.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees says they want to change that this week as they host the Atlanta Falcons, who are also playing their best at the end of the game.

The Saints also welcome back key players on offense who have been out due to injury, that includes tight end Jared Cook, wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith and running back Alvin Kamara who were all back practicing this week.

