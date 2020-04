(SAINTS) – With the 74th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected linebacker Zack Baun. New Orleans moved up in the third round after a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Baun played in 25 games for the Badgers and had 78 tackles, including 11.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, as well as one interception, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.