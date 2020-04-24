Saints draft Michigan center Cesar Ruiz in first round

If you are thinking about the needs for the New Orleans Saints in this draft, center didn’t seem to be one of them.

Defense, wideout, something in the secondary, but leave it to GM Mickey Loomis and Coach Sean Payton to thinking a different way.

Cesar Ruiz picked at 24, the first pick for the Saints, hails from Michigan.

Perhaps, now New Orleans may be able to return Eric McCoy to guard after moving him to center last season.

It may not be the obvious pick, but it could turn out to be a good way to bolster the offensive line and protect an aging Drew Brees.