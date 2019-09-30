Saints defense, special teams win over Cowboys

The Saints defense played a magnificent game and kicker Wil Lutz made four field goals to get the win over the Cowboys on a night when the Saints offense struggled in the red zone.

The Saints came away with the 12-10 victory.

The Saints now move to 3-1 on the season and the Cowboys fall to 3-1. Both teams are leading their respective divisions.

The Cowboys defense prevented the Saints from reaching the end zone, but the field goals were enough.

Next up for both teams, the Cowboys hosts the Green Bay Packers and the Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.