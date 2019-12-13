Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Saints defense looking to get back on track against the run

Geaux Black and Gold

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

The New Orleans Saints (10-3) gave up 162 rushing yards in their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which to their standard is not acceptable.

Monday night the Saints hope to turn things around on defense as they host the Indianapolis Colts (6-7).

The Saints will be without defensive end Marcus Davenport and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins who were placed on IR.

To start the week, defensive end Cameron Jordan, linebacker Kiko Alonso, and safety Vonn Bell did not participate in practice. A.J. Klein was limited.

For more, click the video provided.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

53°F Broken Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories