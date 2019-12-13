Saints defense looking to get back on track against the run

The New Orleans Saints (10-3) gave up 162 rushing yards in their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which to their standard is not acceptable.

Monday night the Saints hope to turn things around on defense as they host the Indianapolis Colts (6-7).

The Saints will be without defensive end Marcus Davenport and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins who were placed on IR.

To start the week, defensive end Cameron Jordan, linebacker Kiko Alonso, and safety Vonn Bell did not participate in practice. A.J. Klein was limited.

