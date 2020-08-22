Saints defense dominates during padded practices

The Saints held their fourth full padded practice at the facility in Metairie on Friday, and the defense shined brightest again.

During team periods the defense, which looks to have some depth this season, are able to get to quarterback Jameis Winston, getting sacked and throwing a host of incomplete passes during his preps with the second team.

Taysom Hill wasn’t at practice as his wife is expecting their first child.

As for that defense, Coach Sean Payton likes the way they are playing at this stage.

“Each practice you watch when you look at the tape, you see things that are encouraging,” Payton says. “Obviously, you see some things you want to get cleaned up. Today, we were working a lot on third down. I thought the defense had a pretty good day. We turned it over defensively and we will look at the tape and make some corrections, but overall, I think they have their legs underneath them. I’m talking about the team in general. We have a lot of work to do, but we’re putting it in right now.”