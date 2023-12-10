NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY)– The New Orleans Saints won Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers for week 14 of the NFL season, 28-6.

After a major upset last week against the Detroit Lions, the Saints aimed to dominate, especially in their own home.

The Saints started on a high and rode it all the way to the end of the game, coming out of halftime with a 14-3 lead. In today’s game, Saints QB Derek Carr completed 18 of his 26 passes for 119 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Saints will be in New Orleans once again next week, playing against the New York Giants.

Tune into News 10 for full coverage.

