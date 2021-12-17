Saints Coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at Caesars Superdome on November 25, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Saints will be without Coach Sean Payton when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after Payton tested positive for COVID-19.

The Saints say Coach Payton is fully vaccinated and is now isolated from the team.

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton tested positive for Covid-19 and was immediately isolated. He has been fully vaccinated. — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 17, 2021

Per NFL protocols, Payton will be out for 10 days unless he meets the league requirements for a fully vaccinated individual to return to the team environment.

Saints Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen will take over as interim head coach for Sunday’s game.

Payton is expected to return to the sideline when the Saints play the Miami Dolphins on December 27.

The Saints will face the Buccaneers Sunday on NBC 33 at 7 p.m.