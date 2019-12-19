Live Now
Saints challenged with defending sizeable Titans running back Derrick Henry

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

This Sunday the New Orleans Saints head out on the road to Tennessee where the Titans offense is powered by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has had a resurgence of his own putting his team in the hunt for the playoffs, and running back Derrick Henry who ranks second in the NFL in total rushing yards (1329) this season.

Henry weighs in at 247 lbs and is listed at 6’3”.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said this week that “it’s probably been some years since we faced a guy like him.”‘

