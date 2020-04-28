1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virtual Food Drive

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Saints Cesar Ruiz not drafted to be a backup

Geaux Black and Gold

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

After the New Orleans Saints selected Cesar Ruiz 24th overall in the 2020 NFL draft, head coach Sean Payton said, “we weren’t drafting someone that high to be a backup.”

Ruiz, a native of Camden, New Jersey, played at Michigan where he would start on the offensive line as a guard and then at center.

He excelled in pass protection, play calling and didn’t commit a single holding penalty in his three years at the collegiate level.

Get to know one of the newest members of the Saints organization by clicking the video provided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar