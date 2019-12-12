Saints can’t seem to shake injury bug

Live Now
by: Brooke Kirchhofer

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins have been placed on injured reserve.

This is a huge blow to the black and gold defense that is already depleted at the linebacker spot.

In response to the injuries, the Saints have signed DT T.Y. McGill and DE Noah Spence.

Saints tight end Jared Cook also exited the game this Sunday with a concussion.

Up next the Saints host the Indianapolis Colts Monday night.

For more on how injuries are affecting not just the Saints defense, click the video provided.

