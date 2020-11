NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – The Saints are currently on a four game winning streak and face a huge road test this Sunday night as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second time this season in a battle for the NFC South lead.

“It’s definitely a big one. It’s for, it’s pretty much for the division, to be ahead in the division and that’s kind of how we see it,” said Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata.

