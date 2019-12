New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is one touchdown pass away becoming the NFL’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes.

Brees threw a 15-yard touchdown to wide receiver Michael Thomas in the first quarter and a 21-yard touchdown to wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith in the second quarter for his 538th and 539th career TD passes Monday night as he gave the Saints a 17-0 lead over Indianapolis in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

At the half, the Saints lead the Colts, 20-0.