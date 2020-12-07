Saints become first team to clinch playoff berth with win over Falcons

The New Orleans Saints have punched their ticket to the playoffs.

With Sunday’s 21-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears losing to the lowly Detroit Lions, the Saints became the first team in the NFL this season to clinch a playoff berth.

The win improved the Saints to 10-2 and they now hold a three game lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with four games left to play in the NFC South.

This marks the fourth consecutive season that the Saints have made the playoffs and ninth time they have done so in the 14 years that Sean Payton has been head coach of the team.

It was not the typical route for the Saints, either.

Drew Brees was placed on the IR three weeks ago and the team has called on Taysom Hill to fill in at quarterback in his absence.

Hill, who had thrown 13 career pass attempts in his career prior to this season, has filled in admirably, going 3-0 and throwing for 543 yards and two touchdown passes, both of which came Sunday against the Falcons. He has also rushed for 176 yards and four touchdowns in that span as well.

Brees could reportedly return as soon as next week, but with a playoff spot clinched, there is no urgency for the Saints to get him back onto the field.