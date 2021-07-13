Saints announce schedule for 2021 Training Camp

The New Orleans Saints have unveiled their 2021 Training Camp presented by SeatGeek schedule, with seven practices scheduled to be open to the public at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La. The first practice that is open to the public will take place on Friday, July 30 at 9:30 a.m.

2021 Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek will continue the focus on a positive fan experience with several enhancements to the viewing experience that debuted in 2019 before the 2020 camp was not open to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All bleacher seating at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center will again be covered and misted, providing fans with shade and a more comfortable experience. Upgraded concession and merchandise sales options will once again be available to fans.

Tickets for the practices open to the public are free, but capacity is limited. Fans can reserve tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com. Saints season ticketholders can register for training camp tickets on Wednesday, July 21, season ticket waiting list members may register on Thursday, July 22 and the general public can register on Friday, July 23.

“We continue to appreciate the support of our fans and are excited to be able to welcome them back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in 2021,” said Owner Gayle Benson. “Our fans have always given our players a boost as they prepare for this season and everyone in our organization is thrilled to see that return. Training camp is a unique opportunity for our fans to get an up close view of the how the coaches and players prepare and we want them to be as comfortable and safe as possible.”

“Our organization is continually committed to providing our fans the best experience possible, no matter the environment where they interact with our team,” said Team President Dennis Lauscha. “COVID-19 has provided challenges to all of us for the past 16 months and we are excited to welcome our fans back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for training camp with fan experience and safety our top priorities. We have been honored to have been ranked first in categories such as game experience, safety and mobile ticketing by the NFL in recent seasons and we will continue to work to provide our great fans the best fan experience possible.”

“We are excited to begin training camp and see our fans back in the stands this summer,” said Executive VP/General Manager Mickey Loomis. “We know that the competition will be competitive as it is each year and there is a lot of hard work ahead of us, but we are ready to get going and underway.”

All training camp practices are subject to short notice changes and adjustments based on weather and/or football operations decisions. The most updated information can be obtained by visiting www.neworleanssaints.com or following the Saints’ official Twitter (@Saints) or Facebook (facebook.com/neworleanssaints) platforms.