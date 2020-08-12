Saints announce first regular season home game to be played without fans

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday the regular season home-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th will be played without fans in attendance due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Unfortunately, at this time, the trends across our state and region do not meet the standards of health and safety we have established with our healthcare and government partners to host fans in the stadium for the first home game,” the team said in a statement released on its website.

The team also said significant improvement would need to be made for fans to be able to attend the September 27th game against Green Bay. “Although the current guidance we have received from our government leaders suggest this to be unlikely, we remain prepared to host fans if allowed,” the team said in the statement.

The Saints “remain optimistic” about hosting fans eventually in the 2020 season and are confident that the plans and protocols will create a safe environment when that time comes.

Read the full statement here.