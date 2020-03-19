Saints agree to terms with Onyemata, Wood

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed DT David Onyemata to a three-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints’ Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Onyemata, 6-4, 300, was originally selected by New Orleans in the fourth round (120th overall of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Manitoba (Canada). In 2019, the four-year NFL veteran started all 15 regular-season games he appeared in and recorded 32 tackles (22 solo), three sacks for a 15-yard loss and one pass defensed. Onyemata added three tackles (two solo) in the NFC Wild Card Playoff vs. Minnesota. As a team, New Orleans’ run defense was ranked fourth in the NFL.

Overall, the Lagos, Nigeria native has played in 63 career regular-season games with 25 starts and has recorded 140 tackles (80 solo), 9.5 sacks, three passes defensed and three forced fumbles. He has also played in five postseason games with two starts, recording ten tackles (five solo).

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with LS Zach Wood on a four-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints’ Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Wood, 6-3, 255, has snapped for punts and placements in all 48 of New Orleans’ regular-season games since 2017 and the five postseason contests. He played a key role on the success of the club’s kicking units, as P Thomas Morstead’s 42.8 net punting average ranks fourth in the NFL and K Wil Lutz’s 89.2 field goal percentage ranks sixth.

Wood was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Methodist in 2016. After spending the 2016 and 2017 offseasons and preseasons with the Cowboys, he was signed by New Orleans prior to the start of the 2017 regular season.

The Rowlett, Texas native was a four-year letterman at SMU, where he started 33-of-43 games played at defensive end, tallying 137 tackles, 22 stops for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and three blocked kicks.

