Saints Acquire Teddy Bridgewater from Jets

The New Orleans Saints, recognizing the importance of a quality backup quarterback, addressed that issue, today by trading with the New York Jets for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

New Orleans reportedly will give up a 3rd round draft pick for Bridgewater. He'll most likely win the backup job, as he competes with Tom Savage, and Taysom Hill for that role.

Hill will most likely make the team, due to his versatility. Savage hasn't really done anything wrong, but, he hasn't done anything right either.

Bridgewater, played for the Vikings during the 2014, 2015 season. He missed all of the 2016 season with a dislocated left knee, and tore multiple ligaments.

This pre-season, he's played well. In three pre-season games he's completed 74% of passes for 316 yards, 2 touchdowns and one interception.

The Saints have one pre-season game left vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday at the Superdome in New Orleans.





