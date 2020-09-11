Ruiz, Davenport ruled out for Saints’ Week 1 game

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Saints have officially ruled out Rookie Offensive Lineman Cesar Ruiz and Defensive End Marcus Davenport out for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team says in their Week 1 injury report that Ruiz is dealing with an ankle issue and Davenport with an elbow injury.

Safety P.J. Williams was also listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

It is still unclear if Tampa Bay will be without Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Mike Evans on Sunday.

At last check, Evans is still recovering from a hamstring injury that sidelined him towards the end of the 2019 season.

He was listed as “doubtful” on the Buccaneers injury report Friday, and is expected to be a game-time decision.