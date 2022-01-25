NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Saints head coach Sean Payton will announce his retirement at an 3 p.m. press conference, according to New Orleans Football Writer Nick Underhill and Ian Rappoport of the NFL Network.

There has been widespread talk that Payton may not be returning to the Saints. There is no word on what he will be doing next year.

Payton joined the Saints in 2006, more than 15 years ago. Reports show he still has 3 years remaining on his contract, according to WGNO.

KLFY.com will carry the press conference live and have full developments as the story unfolds.