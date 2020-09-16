Reports: Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to miss several weeks

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints head coach Sean Payton took the blame for not getting star wide receiver Michael Thomas more involved during Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay.

Now reports are that an injury could be to blame as well.

Reports from NFL Network and ESPN are now saying Thomas is expected to miss several weeks due to a high ankle injury he suffered during Sunday’s game.

#Saints star WR Michael Thomas' high-ankle injury is worse than originally believed, and he’s now expected to miss several weeks, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Thomas is as tough as they come and surely will try to defy that timeline. But it'll be a battle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2020

Thomas originally thought it was an injury he could play through, but now ESPN’s Mike Triplett says he is week to week with the expectation he will miss their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

So far sources I’ve checked with say it’s too early for a definitive timetable on Michael Thomas. But obvious concern he could be sidelined Monday at the very least. Will be a good sign if the Saints don’t place him on IR since players only have to be on IR for 3 weeks this year. https://t.co/MYXsjP2saw — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) September 15, 2020

However, according to ESPN, Thomas is not convinced he will miss time and hopes to come back as soon as possible.