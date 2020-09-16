Reports: Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to miss several weeks

Saints head coach Sean Payton took the blame for not getting star wide receiver Michael Thomas more involved during Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay.
Now reports are that an injury could be to blame as well.
Reports from NFL Network and ESPN are now saying Thomas is expected to miss several weeks due to a high ankle injury he suffered during Sunday’s game.
Thomas originally thought it was an injury he could play through, but now ESPN’s Mike Triplett says he is week to week with the expectation he will miss their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
However, according to ESPN, Thomas is not convinced he will miss time and hopes to come back as soon as possible.