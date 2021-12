BALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 14: Ian Book #16 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Saints had the same starting quarterback for the last 15 seasons, but this year, they are preparing to start their fourth.

The NFL Network says that rookie Ian Book will start Monday night against the Miami Dolphins. Starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup Trevor Siemian are both reportedly on the Covid 19 list.

The #Saints are starting Ian Book this weekend, per me and @TomPelissero. With Trevor Siemian out, Taysom Hill is going on the COVID-19 reserve list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2021

Book, a fourth round pick this season, has yet to throw a pass in an NFL game.

His first will apparently be on Monday Night Football.