Report: Saints signing cornerbacks Prince Amukamara & KeiVarae Russell

NEW ORLEANS — The cornerback position has emerged as one the New Orleans Saints feel they need to address, and Sunday they reportedly did just that.

According to ESPN NFL Insider, Dan Graziano, the team is signing cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and KeiVarae Russell after workouts on Sunday.

Pending the results of physicals, the Saints are planning to sign veteran CBs Prince Amukamara and KeiVarae Russell off of Sunday’s workouts. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) August 1, 2021

Amukamara was a first round draft pick by the New York Giants in the 2011 NFL draft, helping the Giants win the Super Bowl later that season.

He has accounted for over 477 tackles, 78 pass deflections, and 10 interceptions in his ten year sin the NFL.

Amukamara was a member of the Arizona Cardinals practice squad last year but never appeared in a game for the team.

Russell was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 3rd round of the 2016 NFL draft.

New Orleans will be the 6th stop in his 5-year career.