REPORT: Saints QB Drew Brees suffers rib fractures and collapsed lung

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – According to Ed Werder with ESPN, Saints quarterback Drew Brees is suffering from multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung after Sunday afternoon’s game against the 49ers.
Brees was seemingly injured after he was sacked by 49ers defensive lineman Kentavius Street who landed on Brees with all 280 pounds of his body weight, according to WWL-TV. The quarterback looked stunned after the sack, which was flagged by officials as roughing the passer, a call that was questioned by game announcers and several on social media.
Brees did not return to the game after halftime.
