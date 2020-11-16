REPORT: Saints QB Drew Brees suffers rib fractures and collapsed lung

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 08, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – According to Ed Werder with ESPN, Saints quarterback Drew Brees is suffering from multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung after Sunday afternoon’s game against the 49ers.

Source: Results of medical evaluations performed today on #Saints quarterback Drew Brees revealed that he has multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side. Injuries suffered over two weeks. It is uncertain how much time he might miss. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 16, 2020

Brees was seemingly injured after he was sacked by 49ers defensive lineman Kentavius Street who landed on Brees with all 280 pounds of his body weight, according to WWL-TV. The quarterback looked stunned after the sack, which was flagged by officials as roughing the passer, a call that was questioned by game announcers and several on social media.

Brees did not return to the game after halftime.