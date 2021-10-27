REPORT: Saints bring back Mark Ingram via trade with Texans

Multiple reports suggest that the New Orleans Saints are acquiring running back Mark Ingram via a trade with the Houston Texans.

Ingram, a first-round draft pick in 2011 from the University of Alabama, and a 2009 Heisman Trophy winner made the Pro Bowl twice as a member of the black and gold.

In 2017, Ingram had his best season with the Saints, rushing for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ingram played with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and 2020 and signed with the Houston Texans in 2021.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara sent a tweet that appears to confirm the news and Mark Ingram responds