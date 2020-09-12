Report: Kamara finalizing contract extension with the Saints

by: Richie Mills

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 10: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 10, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Contract talks between the New Orleans Saints and Running Back Alvin Kamara appear to be coming to a close.

Saturday, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported via Twitter that the two sides were finalizing a 5 year, $75 million contract extension that would tie Kamara to the saints for the next 6 seasons.

According to Spotrac.com, the deal includes a $15 million signing bonus and little over $34 million in guaranteed money.

Kamara is set to make $2.3 million in 2020 and will see a pay bump to $15 million annually starting next season.

