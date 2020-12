NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ESPN is reporting that Drew Brees will be under center when the Saints face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The game can be seen at 3:25pm on KLFY-TV 10.

With Drew Brees back in the starting lineup, Jameis Winston will continue to be the Saints’ No. 2 QB, with Taysom Hill playing his Jack-of-all trades role, including some plays at QB. https://t.co/U1LL4cNkED — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2020

Brees has missed the last few games after suffering 11 broken ribs and a collapsed lung in a win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Saints haven’t officially announced that Brees will be the started.

Taysom Hill has gone 3-1 as the Saints starter filling in for Brees.