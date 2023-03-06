(WGNO) — Derek Carr is a Saint.

That according to a report from the NFL Network, that said Carr and the Saints are in agreement on a four-year contract.

Carr, who was drafted by Dennis Allen nine years ago with the Raiders, was the Saints’ top target in free agency.

The New York Jets were also pursuing Carr.

Carr played in 142 games with the Raiders. 2022 was not his best year.

He completed only 60.8 percent of his passes, his lowest completion percentage since his rookie season.

Carr threw 24 touchdown passes, against 14 interceptions.

With Carr as their starter, the Saints will now be considered as the favorites in the NFC South.

The Bucs Tom Brady retired. The Panthers are exploring the quarterback market, and the Falcons cut veteran quarterback Marcus Mariotta, handing the job to second year quarterback Desmond Ridder.

All three clubs could draft quarterbacks.

The Saints may still, but now they reportedly have their starter for the foreseeable future.