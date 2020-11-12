Preview: Saints ride 5-game win streak into clash with 49ers

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Emmanuel Sanders #17 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with Drew Brees #9 after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Saints ride a five-game winning streak into their matchup with the injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers in the Superdome.

The Niners are missing numerous top players including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as they return to the site of a wild 48-46 victory in 2019 that helped propel San Francisco to an NFC title.

Now the 49ers are 4-5 and the 22nd defending conference champion to have a losing mark through nine games.

Just three such teams have rebounded with make the playoffs.

Saints QB Drew Brees passed for four TDs in a 38-3 victory at Tampa Bay last week.

