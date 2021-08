NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Even though Saints receiver Michael Thomas reportedly met with head coach Sean Payton to smooth over their issues, the tension is far from gone in New Orleans.

–Video via NBC Sports–