Payton: Critiques today will be vital in Saints’ success moving forward

Geaux Black and Gold

by: Richie Mills

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton talks about the team’s tough Sunday Night Football loss to the Green Bay Packers during a phone conference Monday morning.

Sean Payton Press Conference notes:

  • Payton says that the team is rotating 8 defensive lineman to create a fresh, impactful pass rush.
  • Need to be more efficient on defense when opposing offenses are in 3rd & long situations
  • Malcolm Jenkins played well, but the secondary can be better moving forward.
  • Hard count from Aaron Rodgers was able to draw pre-snap penalties against the Saints.
  • The one trait that makes AK great is his “physical balance,” it’s “challenging to tackle.”
  • Alvin Kamara was great in space, catch and run on TD was “remarkable.”
  • 2 or 3 drives on offense were “frustrating,” one of them was the fumble by Taysom Hill.
  • Payton says he was “encouraged” by the play of Rookie Offensive Lineman Cesar Ruiz.
  • Brees saw a lot more soft zone coverage looks last night, taking away deep ball and forcing a lot of underneath passing.
  • Cam Jordan is seeing a lot of doubles, chips making it challenging for him to make an impact.
  • “A lot of positives in the first half” but then the second half “we weren’t as consistent.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar