Payton: Critiques today will be vital in Saints’ success moving forward

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton talks about the team’s tough Sunday Night Football loss to the Green Bay Packers during a phone conference Monday morning.
Sean Payton Press Conference notes:
- Payton says that the team is rotating 8 defensive lineman to create a fresh, impactful pass rush.
- Need to be more efficient on defense when opposing offenses are in 3rd & long situations
- Malcolm Jenkins played well, but the secondary can be better moving forward.
- Hard count from Aaron Rodgers was able to draw pre-snap penalties against the Saints.
- The one trait that makes AK great is his “physical balance,” it’s “challenging to tackle.”
- Alvin Kamara was great in space, catch and run on TD was “remarkable.”
- 2 or 3 drives on offense were “frustrating,” one of them was the fumble by Taysom Hill.
- Payton says he was “encouraged” by the play of Rookie Offensive Lineman Cesar Ruiz.
- Brees saw a lot more soft zone coverage looks last night, taking away deep ball and forcing a lot of underneath passing.
- Cam Jordan is seeing a lot of doubles, chips making it challenging for him to make an impact.
- “A lot of positives in the first half” but then the second half “we weren’t as consistent.”