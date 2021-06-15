On Set: Saints Coach Sean Peyton, Actor Kevin James spotted on set of new “Bountygate” movie

(CBS Sports) Saints Coach Sean Peyton and actor Kevin James, who will portray Peyton in a new movie titled “Home Team,” were seen filming in Louisiana on Tuesday.

According to CBS Sports, the movie is being made about coach Payton’s 2012 suspension by the NFL for the Bountygate scandal surrounding his team and will specifically focus on how Payton coached his son’s sixth grade football team while not being allowed to call the shots for the Saints.

The Netflix movie will be titled “Home Team.”

So far, the release date has not yet been made public.

Payton was not allowed to coach or be involved with the NFL in any capacity in 2012 after he was given a one-year suspension following the NFL’s investigation into allegations that the team was paying bounties to defensive players for any crushing hits that they would make on their opponents.