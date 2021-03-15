On 3rd anniversary of his death, Drew Brees visits Tom Benson’s gravesite

(KLFY) On his first day of retirement, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany visited the gravesite of New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson.

The future hall of famer was joined by Gayle Benson.

It was three years ago today, March 15, 2018 that Benson passed away.

The self-made billionaire who owned the N.F.L.’s Saints and the N.B.A.’s Pelicans died a month after being hospitalized with the flu.

He was 90-years-old.

