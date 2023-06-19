Edit: This story has been corrected to reflect the score per inning. We apologize for the error.

OMAHA, Neb. (BRPROUD) — Wake Forest won 3-2 over the LSU Tigers on Monday night in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Going into the tournament, Wake Forest was the No. 1 seed, and LSU was No. 5.

LSU took the lead in the third inning by scoring two runs. Wake Forest gained two in the sixth inning, and the Demon Deacons got their game-winning run in the eighth.

At this point, the tournament is double elimination. LSU will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday against the Tennessee Vols. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

This is LSU’s 11th straight season in the NCAA tourney, and it’s the team’s 35th trip to Omaha.