NEW ORLEANS, LA -- Saints running back Alvin Kamara spoke with local media Monday afternoon and said he tore his knee during week 6 last season.

"That was something I was dealing with the whole season," said Kamara. "I had to miss some time, which I don't like to do, came back tried to play the best I could, tried to manage it throughout the week. Just dealing with that it was frustrating, so I mean body language obviously, not being able to move my leg how I want to. I mean there was times where my body language was terrible and I know it. It's one thing for fans to say it, but it's another when my teammates, my teammates that's all I'm really concerned about. They knew what I was going through and at times it was like 'A-K I know you're hurting but come on' and so I'm like alright come on I got to snap back. I'm healthy now, so I'm happy to be in this space now."