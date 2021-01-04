NFL Playoffs 2020: Saints to play Chicago Bears at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10 on KLFY, CBS

Geaux Black and Gold

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY) The New Orleans Saints will play host to the Chicago Bears in an NFC wild-card game Sunday, Jan. 10 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The game will be broadcast on KLFY, CBS beginning at 3:40 p.m.

The Saints (12-4), winners of the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season, are the No, 2 seed in NFC while the Bears (8-8) are the No. 7 seed.

The Saints won their regular season finale against the Carolina Panthers, 33-7 despite missing star running back Alvin Kamara, who missed the game after being placed on the Covid-19 list on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar